2024 NBA 16th Overall Pick Reacts to Preseason Debut With 76ers
Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Zealand Breakers meant different things for different players on the home team. For Joel Embiid and Paul George, it was a night to rest. For Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond, it was another night at the office.
For Jared McCain, it was a debut.
The 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft suited up for the Sixers for the first time on Monday. After representing the Sixers’ Summer League squad, McCain had a lot to prove to fans watching him once again. After a slow offensive showing out in Las Vegas, McCain surely gave the home crowd something to enjoy.
Coming off the bench for nearly 28 minutes, McCain put up 14 shots from the field, with nine of them coming from beyond the arc. McCain made five of his attempts from the field. Four of them were from deep. By the end of the night, McCain finished with 15 points.
On the glass, McCain came down with seven rebounds.
There might’ve been some nervousness in play for McCain, but it couldn’t overshadow the excitement he had to be making his NBA preseason debut.
“It’s the best feeling in my life,” McCain said after the game. “I was nervous, but that was amazing.”
After shaking the nerves, McCain settled in and flashed the skillset that helped him become a near-lottery pick after just one season at Duke. With a quick and efficient release with his shot, McCain grew confident as the night went on.
“I worked on it since summer league, just worked on those catch-and-shoot shots, and once the first one went down, it was just like a relief,” McCain added. “And from then on, it was just muscle memory. I know what I'm doing out there.”
The Sixers dominated the Breakers, taking out the NBL squad with a 139-84 victory. McCain tied Reggie Jackson as the leading scorer off the bench.
While the rookie guard still has a long way to go before earning a steady role within the playoff-ready squad’s rotation, it’s safe to say McCain aced his first test with flying colors.
The Sixers will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. McCain will look to build on his first performance then.
