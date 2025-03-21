3 Duke Basketball Stars Sixers Could Watch vs Mount St Mary's
On Friday, Duke Basketball will take part in its first matchup of the NCAA March Madness Tournament in 2025. This year, Duke has three notable prospects the Philadelphia 76ers will have to keep a close eye on.
With the Sixers coming up way short of their early expectations heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, they are on pace to potentially have a top-six draft pick. Currently, Duke Basketball has two players projected in the top 10.
Cooper Flagg enters the NCAA Tournament as the projected No. 1 overall pick. Since his high school playing days, Flagg was earning top-selection hype for the pros.
Recently, Flagg had an injury scare during Duke’s ACC Tournament play. After going down with an ankle injury scare, Flagg was officially cleared by Duke Basketball to play on Friday.
Kon Knueppel is another name to keep an eye on in the matchup against Mount St. Mary’s. The Milwaukee-born freshman played in 34 games this season. He averaged 14 points on 47 percent shooting from the field, knocking down 39 percent of his threes. He is viewed as a top-three shooting guard in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The freshman center Khaman Maluach is another Duke Basketball prospect to earn top-10 hype heading into the tournament. Coming from South Sudan, Maluach is a product of the NBA Academy in Senegal. Last year, he committed to Duke as a top-five recruit.
The 7’2” center appeared in 34 games this year. He made nearly 70 percent of his field goals, averaging eight points per game. He also accounted for seven rebounds and one block per game.
Duke vs. Mount St Mary’s is slated for a 2:50 PM ET tip-off.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George