3-Time NBA All-Star Will Miss Wizards-Sixers Matchup

Khris Middleton has been ruled out against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards will be a battle of two teams that could end up in the top five in the 2025 NBA Draft. Some suggest that losing is in plans for teams on both sides.

Washington plans to miss some key players on Wednesday night in South Philly, as they’ve ruled out their three-time NBA All-Star forward, Khris Middleton.

According to the official NBA injury report, Middleton is managing his ankle after undergoing surgery a while back. The veteran will be out for his third absence in five games.

At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Middleton was out for 21 games in a row. On December 6, the veteran made his season debut off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks. It took five games for the Bucks to insert Middleton back into the starting five.

After seven games, Middleton was back to a bench role for Milwaukee. Leading up to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Middleton averaged 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He was shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.

At the trade deadline, the Wizards cut ties with their veteran standout, Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards landed Middleton as a part of the four-team trade involving Kuzma. Since debuting with the Wizards, Middleton has appeared in 13 games. He’s been averaging 11 points on 41 percent shooting from the field, along with dishing out four assists and coming down with four rebounds per game.

Without Middleton, the 15-56 Wizards will take on the 23-49 Sixers at 7 PM ET on Wednesday.

