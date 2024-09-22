76ers' 3-Time NBA All-Star Rival ‘Fully Cleared’ for Next Season
The Brooklyn Nets are still searching for ways to get the most out of former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.
Since Simmons landed in Brooklyn, he’s dealt with numerous setbacks, affecting his availability over the past three years. After seeing his 2023-2024 run end early, Simmons is reportedly ready to go as the Nets will soon begin training camp.
“Ben is fully cleared,” said the three-time All-Star’s agent, according to Chris Haynes. “A full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.”
Getting started in Brooklyn hasn’t been an issue for Simmons. During his debut run with the Nets, Simmons appeared in 42 games after starting the 2022-2023 season healthy. Last year, Simmons started the year off healthy for the second straight season before getting sidelined early.
While Simmons returned to the floor after a long absence early on, his last on-court appearance was back in February. He appeared in just 15 games for Brooklyn last year.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The veteran guard has struggled to live up to his All-Star days in Philly. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, Simmons averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the Sixers in nearly 200 games. He was an All-Star for three seasons in a row before going through his infamous one-year absence due to a holdout and an injury.
Will Simmons return to form and get a chance to be a productive rival against the Sixers next season? Only time will tell. As Brooklyn has embraced a rebuild at this point, they are viewed as the weakest link in a tough Atlantic Divison, which holds three playoff-caliber teams, including Philadelphia.
The Sixers and the Nets will meet in the preseason on October 16. Their first regular season game takes place on November 22 for an NBA Cup group game. If all goes right for Simmons on the health front, he’ll get a chance to face his former team once again.