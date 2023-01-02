76ers Add Joel Embiid to Injury Report vs. Pelicans on Monday

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans.

Heading into the Monday night rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers added their All-Star big man Joel Embiid to the injury report.

According to the Sixers’ report, Embiid is dealing with back soreness on Monday. Therefore, he’s questionable to face the Pelicans at home.

Lately, Embiid’s been healthy and available for the Sixers after a shaky start in the health department. Through Philadelphia’s first ten games, Embiid missed four matchups, mostly due to having a case of the flu. After returning to action for six-straight games, Embiid missed four in a row after suffering a mid-foot sprain against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 19.

When Embiid returned to action on November 28 to face the Atlanta Hawks, the star center checked in for 35 minutes. Since then, Embiid hasn’t missed any action for the 76ers.

After wrapping up a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on New Year’s Eve over the weekend, Embiid played 15 games in a row. During that time, he averaged 36 minutes on the court, finding a ton of success by putting up 34 points, ten rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks per game.

Considering Embiid’s recent setback is so sudden, he’ll likely be a game-time decision on Monday night against the Pelicans. Losing Embiid on Monday night would be a big loss for Philadelphia. Last Friday, the big man drained 64 percent of his shots, scoring 37 points in 34 minutes.

While the Sixers collected an 11-point loss, Embiid was far from the reason why the Sixers couldn’t pull it together and take down the Pelicans. The Sixers certainly need their big man on the floor Monday night as they look to get back at the Pelicans and build another win streak after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.