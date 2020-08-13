All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Al Horford Recently Reacted to Facing Boston Celtics in NBA Playoffs

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is no stranger to the playoffs. After all, he's appeared in the postseason in eleven of the last twelve seasons. However, this year's playoff run will be slightly different.

For the last three years, Al Horford has suited up in Boston Celtics green during the playoffs. And when he was a Celtic during their 2017-2018 playoff run, Horford was a critical piece to Boston's ability to take down the Sixers in five games that year.

And although Philly never got a shot at revenge during last year's playoff run, the revenge series will come during the 2019-2020 NBA Playoffs, which are set to begin next week. Except for this time around, Horford joined the other team.

Last year, it became clear there was a good shot that Horford was going to test free agency during the 2019 offseason. And once July rolled around, the Sixers prioritized the veteran big man to come in and help Philly get over their playoff hump.

Although Horford wasted no time leaving Boston and inking a four-year deal with the Sixers last summer, the veteran big man did feel a sense of awkwardness when he had to face the Celtics a few times throughout the year. 

Now beginning next week, Horford will have to face his old squad four to seven times, depending on how the series goes. Before, it might've been weird, as Horford previously described. Now, Horford claims the strange feeling of suiting up in his old team's rival uniform to face off against them is out of the way.

"It's part of the business," Horford said on Wednesday night following a matchup against the Raptors. "Obviously, we've already played them plenty of times this year so that effect is out of the way. So now we can go out there and compete, and it should be a fun series." 

Considering the chances of the Sixers facing off against the Celtics were already high back in March after the season suspended, Horford had a lot of time to think about the matchup. At this point, after facing the Celtics three times this season (sitting out once), Boston's former big man is over the awkwardness and ready to compete.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robinson III, Burks to Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks will miss Wednesday's game as they are dealing with minor injuries.

Justin Grasso

Embiid's Lack of Crowd Interaction Prepared him for NBA Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims that his lack of interaction with the fans throughout the 2020 season helped him prepare for the NBA's bubble situation.

Justin Grasso

76ers Officially own Thunder's 2020 First-Round Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a first-round pick during the 2020 NBA Draft as the Oklahoma City Thunder secured a win on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Harris has one Thought Regarding Upcoming Series vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have much to say regarding the Sixers' first playoff opponent, the Boston Celtics. However, the one thought he had was powerful.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid is Back in Action vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday when they take on the Raptors.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Joel Embiid Won't Return vs. Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out for the second half against the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds & More

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Al Horford are set to return against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Isn't Sweating Missed Triple-Double Opportunity

Sixers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn almost had a triple-double for the first time in his career on Tuesday, but he fell just short.

Justin Grasso

Josh Harris Donates to Help Launch Philly Leadership Program

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris recently donated $2 Million to help launch a Philadelphia Leadership Program.

Justin Grasso