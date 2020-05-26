Midway through the NBA season, veteran guard Alec Burks was offered an unexpected change as he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Last summer, Burks landed himself a one-year, prove-it deal from the Golden State Warriors and hoped he could eventually score a long-term contract in the process.

But the Warriors had other plans. In a rebuilding season, Golden State figured it would be best to trade a couple of veterans on expiring deals to playoff-caliber franchises in exchange for draft picks. Knowing they were getting multiple stars back for next season, the Warriors valued future picks more than veterans who aren't adding wins to their record this season.

So off to Philly Alec Burks went along with Glenn Robinson III. As both former Warriors were having career-years in Golden State, the Sixers hoped to see both prospects continue to have success while Philly made a playoff push. As we know, Burks hasn't had much time to find his fit with the Sixers as the season went on a hiatus after his eleventh game with the team.

From what he's seen from the team, though, Burks has mentioned he's quite impressed with one player in particular. Sixers' center Joel Embiid became a three-time All-Star in 2019-2020. It's evident that when injuries do not hold him back, Embiid is one of the most talented players in the game. So when Burks came to Philly, the Sixers' big man impressed the former Warriors guard the most.

"[Joel Embiid's] a superstar," Burks said via Posted Up! "He's a big body. I learned my early years playing with [Utah Jazz center] Rudy Gobert, he's a big screen setter too, just how to play off that, and I try to use that with Joel too. The attention [Joel] draws… every time he touches the ball somewhere, I think another guy's coming. That's a testament to his abilities, and a testament to the work he's done in his career."

Burks hasn't had too much playing time with Embiid, as the Sixers' big man missed a chunk of games before the NBA went on a hiatus. However, the newest Sixer is looking forward to learning more about the team and possibly helping the Sixers make their late push in the NBA Playoffs just like he was supposed to do when traded back in February.

