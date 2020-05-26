All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Alec Burks Was Very Impressed With Joel Embiid After Getting Traded

Justin Grasso

Midway through the NBA season, veteran guard Alec Burks was offered an unexpected change as he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Last summer, Burks landed himself a one-year, prove-it deal from the Golden State Warriors and hoped he could eventually score a long-term contract in the process.

But the Warriors had other plans. In a rebuilding season, Golden State figured it would be best to trade a couple of veterans on expiring deals to playoff-caliber franchises in exchange for draft picks. Knowing they were getting multiple stars back for next season, the Warriors valued future picks more than veterans who aren't adding wins to their record this season.

So off to Philly Alec Burks went along with Glenn Robinson III. As both former Warriors were having career-years in Golden State, the Sixers hoped to see both prospects continue to have success while Philly made a playoff push. As we know, Burks hasn't had much time to find his fit with the Sixers as the season went on a hiatus after his eleventh game with the team.

From what he's seen from the team, though, Burks has mentioned he's quite impressed with one player in particular. Sixers' center Joel Embiid became a three-time All-Star in 2019-2020. It's evident that when injuries do not hold him back, Embiid is one of the most talented players in the game. So when Burks came to Philly, the Sixers' big man impressed the former Warriors guard the most.

"[Joel Embiid's] a superstar," Burks said via Posted Up! "He's a big body. I learned my early years playing with [Utah Jazz center] Rudy Gobert, he's a big screen setter too, just how to play off that, and I try to use that with Joel too. The attention [Joel] draws… every time he touches the ball somewhere, I think another guy's coming. That's a testament to his abilities, and a testament to the work he's done in his career."

Burks hasn't had too much playing time with Embiid, as the Sixers' big man missed a chunk of games before the NBA went on a hiatus. However, the newest Sixer is looking forward to learning more about the team and possibly helping the Sixers make their late push in the NBA Playoffs just like he was supposed to do when traded back in February.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Rumors: There's Belief Brett Brown Doesn't Return Next Year

Throughout the year, it seemed Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was sitting on the hot season. Now apparently, there's league-wide belief Brown's coaching his last season in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Says 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Has Major Potential

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes the team's first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has major potential in the NBA.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Believes Kawhi Leonard Traveled Before Game 7 Buzzer

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott believes former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard traveled before hitting his infamous buzzer-beater shot to knock the Sixers out.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Did former athlete Johan Hultin predict the coronavirus?

SI contributing writer, Michael McKnight breaks down the fascinating story of former athlete of the year John Hultin and why it's relevant to today's pandemic.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: 76ers Could Begin Training Camp 2.0 in July

As the NBA works on a plan to get basketball back in action, the league reportedly projects the Philadelphia 76ers could begin training camp in July.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: A Decision to Return Not Expected This Week

Adam Silver will hold another Board of Governors call this week. Many expect the league to make a decision to continue the season, but that's reportedly not on the agenda.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Could a Dario Saric Reunion Happen?

Could the Philadelphia 76ers reunite with Dario Saric this summer?

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Talks Playing NBA Games Without Fans

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris discusses playing NBA games without fans this summer.

Justin Grasso

Where Does Ben Simmons, Allen Iverson Rank Among NBA's No. 1 Picks?

Recently, The Athletic created a power ranking involving the NBA's top No. 1 overall picks in history. Where does 76ers' Ben Simmons and Allen Iverson place?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Open Camden Practice Facility Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly open their Camden-based practice facility on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso