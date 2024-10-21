76ers All-Star Remains Out of Practice Before Bucks Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to practice on Monday after a public scrimmage over the weekend. In just a couple of days, the team will tip off its 2024-2025 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Will Paul George be a part of the action? Sixers head coach Nick Nurse can’t say for sure just yet.
On Monday, George was not a participant during the team’s practice session. According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY, the star forward was limited to individualized work only.
George’s absence in the Sixers’ scrimmage and practice doesn’t come as a total surprise. When the star was diagnosed with a bone bruise last week, the Sixers put a week-long timeline in place before his next evaluation. Nick Nurse confirmed to reporters on Monday that George will have a better idea of his playing status on Tuesday.
This preseason, George had the opportunity to play in just two games for the Sixers. He made his debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in three quarters of the matchup.
While George took up a rest night against the Boston Celtics last Saturday, he returned to the court last Monday night to face the Atlanta Hawks. During the second quarter, George went out with a knee injury. He wouldn’t return to the court for the remainder of the matchup.
So far, the Sixers don’t seem clear on George’s playing status for Wednesday. If he’s able to play, it could mark the first matchup the Sixers get to see their star trio in action.
Since the start of the preseason, the Sixers haven’t had Joel Embiid on the court. While the center isn’t dealing with any setbacks at the moment, the Sixers have him on a strict resting plan after he underwent surgery on his knee last season.
Similar to George, Embiid’s playing status against the Bucks is currently up in the air.
Both players will be names to keep an eye on as the Sixers approach the opener. On Tuesday, the team should have more answers.