76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops

On Thursday, the third round of the All-Star voting numbers was released, with both Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing in their respective categories.

Joel Embiid

With the current numbers, Embiid has amassed 4,318,035 votes, which sees him trailing behind Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who has 4,521,414 votes through the first three rounds.

Tatum overtook Embiid during the second round of voting, after a surge from the Celtics forward when he averaged 29 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game.

While the race between the two division rivals is ongoing, the same can not be said for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference frontcourt, with Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat receiving 954,799 votes through the first three rounds.

James Harden

The close rivalry between stars of the Sixers and Celtics doesn't end with Embiid and Tatum, as James Harden has slipped below Jaylen Brown in the recent voting numbers.

After the third round, Harden has received 1,991,721 votes, which is slightly behind the 2,097,700 votes for Jaylen Brown. The wave of votes for the Celtics' guard comes after a week that has seen him absent for the previous three games with right abductor tightness.

On the other hand, over the past week, Harden has averaged 21 points and 12 assists, including his 31-point night against the Utah Jazz.

The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young still trails Harden and Brown with 1,479,336 votes under his name.

Fan voting only makes up 50 percent of the overall All-Star votes, with the players and selected media making up 25 percent respectively. All-Star voting will conclude on Sat. Jan 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST, with the team captains being announced by TNT on Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

