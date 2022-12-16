76ers Assign Jaden Springer to G League Ahead of Warriors Matchup

Jaden Springer has been assigned to the G League once again.

Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers have assigned their former first-round draft selection Jaden Springer to the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

As playing time has been difficult to come by for Springer, the Sixers prefer to utilize the young guard in the G League so he can continue developing his game at the next level.

Earlier this season, Springer appeared in three Blue Coats games before going down with an injury. While battling a quad strain, which kept him off the floor for several weeks, Springer spent time with the Sixers, taking in their practices and games.

Once Springer was cleared for action, he sat on the Sixers’ bench for a few games, and even picked up some garbage time minutes before getting assigned to play for the Blue Coats on Monday night to face the College Park Skyhawks.

After clocking a 21-minute shift for Delaware, Springer returned to Philadelphia for their Tuesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Once again, Springer collected a handful of minutes during garbage time.

When the Sixers face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Springer isn’t expected to be around. Instead, he’s been assigned to the Blue Coats ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Westchester Knicks on the road.

This season, Springer appeared in four games for the Coats. He averaged 28 minutes on the floor, putting up 15 points per game while draining 43 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his threes. On Friday Springer will get another opportunity to continue building as he’s likely to collect his fifth start of the year for Delaware against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.