All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Ben Simmons Discusses Giving Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons has been productive both on and off the court throughout the 2019-2020 season. When his homeland of Australia was dealing with wildfires, Simmons was one of the first NBA players to step up, donate, and encourage others to help out in every way they can.

Then when the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting the United States of America, Simmons did all he could to drive attention to two Philadelphia-focused non-profits by helping create and becoming the face of 'The Philly Pledge.' 

While Simmons isn't the only member of the 76ers to get involved in charity work off the court, the veteran point guard always seems to be one of the first help out when things go wrong. And recently, Simmons discussed his desire to help with 76ers Reporter, Brian Seltzer.

"Someone has to [step up]," Simmons told Seltzer. "If you have the opportunity to do something to help people -- help feed them, clothes, teach, whatever people need like the simple things in life that we take for granted a lot of the time. If we're able to give those back -- it's huge. It means a lot to people who are in need [of] things in their lives."

[RELATED: Ben Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' Inspired Others to Expand Mission]

For the last month or so, Simmons' 'Philly Pledge' has been a significant success. With help from his other celebrity, Philly-based athletes, Simmons, and the pledge have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local non-profits such as Philabundance and PHL COVID-19 Response.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Reportedly Considered Drafting Marcus Smart Over Joel Embiid in 2014

The Philadelphia 76ers took a gamble by drafting Joel Embiid in 2014. That almost wasn't the case, however, as Sam Hinkie allegedly considered Marcus Smart.

Justin Grasso

76ers: What Was Jimmy Butler Thinking During Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater?

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler recently detailed what was going on in his mind during last season's Game 7 against the Raptors when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater to send the Sixers packing.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Misses Sixers Fans and Messing With Teammates

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson recently discussed what he misses the most with the NBA season on hold. To no surprise, J-Rich is missing Sixers fans and his teammates.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Bench Players Detail Life as Members of the Bulls Dynasty

SI's Ben Pickman got a chance to speak with members from that era who detailed exactly what it was like playing under pressure and the great Michael Jordan.

SI Wire

Bulls GM Marc Eversley Will Keep Jim Boylen For Now

Former Philadelphia 76ers Assistant General Manager Marc Eversley recently mentioned the Chicago Bulls will keep Jim Boylen as the head coach for now.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Re-Visits Eagles Tailgate Fight With 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle recently got his teammate Mike Scott to discuss his fight at an Eagles tailgate once again.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Will 2020 NBA Draft Eventually Be Postponed?

The Philadelphia 76ers found out on Friday that the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and the 2020 NBA Combine have been postponed. Will the same happen for the 2020 NBA Draft?

Justin Grasso

NBA Advised 76ers and Others Not to Test for COVID-19 on Asymptomatic Players

When the season's suspension started, the NBA encouraged teams to get all players tested. Since then, the league has advised the 76ers and other teams to no longer test players, who are asymptomatic to COVID-19

Justin Grasso

by

Dr No

Best of SI: The Rise and Disappearance of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Champ

Last year's controversial victor ran a rare course, straight from the winner's circle to pasture. On what should have been race week, SI asks: What the heck happened to Country House?

SI Wire

76ers: NBA Postpones 2020 Draft Lottery & Combine

In today's 76ers news, the NBA has decided to postpone the 2020 Draft Lottery and Combine.

Justin Grasso