76ers' Ben Simmons Offers More Excitement for his Return in Orlando

Justin Grasso

On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons uploaded a new video to his YouTube account. In nearly eight minutes of footage, Simmons recapped his trip to Los Angeles, California, last month before returning to the Philadelphia market.

For months, Simmons and his Sixers teammates were forbidden from practicing at the Camden, New Jersey-based practice facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a point, the rules loosened, however. And Simmons decided to take a trip out West to get back into shape before returning to Camden for individual practices.

During his time out in California, Simmons had his usual camera crew documenting his workouts -- and to no surprise, the Sixers' star was working on his often-criticized jump shot. We've seen Simmons shoot plenty during warmups and practice.

But for the last couple of seasons, the third-year veteran was hesitant to shoot outside of his comfort zone consistently during games. Many accused Simmons of being arrogant, saying he was unwilling to expand his game. 

The young veteran was admittedly uncomfortable, though. While it might've taken Simmons a while to change his mindset, the Sixers' point forward mentioned a few months ago he's ready to step out of the box. And in his newest video, Simmons teased the idea that he's going to be shooting a lot more outside of his typical range.

"You should shoot way more, dog -- your shot looks good," Simmons heard as he sipped a bottle of water. "Orlando," the Sixer responded. Ironically, the Sixers, who are currently holding training camp 2.0 in Orlando, shared a video of some of the practice footage, which was captured over the last few days.

In that footage, the Sixers' video team sneaked in a clip of Simmons casually launching a three-pointer during a scrimmage against his own team. Sixers head coach Brett Brown mentioned he started the first few days of practice off with high-energy scrimmages to get guys back into game mode. 

So the fact that Simmons is getting comfortable shooting threes in that kind of setting issues some excitement to fans as the idea of Simmons expanding his game is becoming more real as the restart approaches.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

