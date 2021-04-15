Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Want to Lock In Number One Seed

The Sixers would square off with the Brooklyn Nets in a battle of the Eastern Conference's top seeds. The game would lose some of its excitement with Brooklyn being without multiple players, but a lot still hung in the balance.

In the end, the Sixers would walk away with a 123-117 victory. With that win, they now hold sole possession of the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

More importantly, they now hold the tiebreaker over the Nets, winning the season series. As the regular season begins to wind down, picking up a win on Wednesday, put the Sixers one step closer to finishing atop the East.

After the game, the Sixers' stars would be asked their thoughts on holding the tiebreaker over Brooklyn. Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would agree how big it is with just 17 games left to go in the regular season.

First up would be Ben Simmons, who would tell the media he wants this team to finish at the top of the conference.

"[The tiebreaker] is very important. We want that one seed. We got a pretty tough schedule coming up with Milwaukee and the Clippers, but I think we're more than capable of it," he said.

Since debuting in the NBA, Joel Embiid has built a special bond with the home crowd. He is also very aware of how successful this team has played on their home floor in recent seasons.

Embiid would echo some of Simmons' statements, also having his eyes set as finishing with the top seed.

"Playing at home gives us a huge advantage. So for me, the one seed is very important for that reason. Every game we play at home, it feels like we are unbeatable," Embiid said after Wednesday's win.

Having homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs would be a huge boost for the Sixers as they gear up for a postseason run. Simmons was right about the stretch of games ahead for the Sixers, but now with the tiebreaker, they sit in a good spot to reach their goal of finishing as the number one seed.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.