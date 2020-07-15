Typically throughout the season, NBA players are used to traveling a lot, seeing different places, and many faces. This year, though, the season has never been as strange. Not only was the league shut down for several months beginning back in March, but now the Philadelphia 76ers are down in Orlando for the NBA's restart.

The NBA 'bubble' is what the living situation is referred to as. While players aren't forced to stay in hotel rooms throughout the remainder of the season, they do have strict boundaries and guidelines to abide by in order to avoid any further COVID-19 outbreaks within the league.

As teams arrived in Orlando over the past week, many complained on social media about the meals, rooms, and overall living situation. 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, however, had nothing but good things to say about the bubble this week, though.

"Personally, I'm having a good time," Simmons told the media on Tuesday morning. "[I've been] working out, getting ready for the games coming up, and using the free time doing something I enjoy doing, so it's been good."

So what's a typical day look like for Ben Simmons in the Orlando bubble? "This is what I do every day," Simmons explained. "Fishing conditions are very good. There are a lot of largemouth bass. I work out, play some video games, and fish -- that's my day-to-day routine. Overall, I think everybody is doing something to be productive."

Although Simmons can't travel as much as he typically does, the Sixers All-Star is finding plenty of time to dabble in his other hobbies while preparing for the season's restart. The situation might not be ideal, but Simmons' positive outlook on life in the bubble is a promising sign for the Sixers as they can build better team chemistry being around each other.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_