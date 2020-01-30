Despite Minor Setbacks, Ben Simmons and Mike Scott Are Expected to Play vs. Hawks

There's never a lack of action on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report. Nothing about that changes on Thursday night as the Sixers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season.

Throughout the entire month of January, the Sixers have had to play shorthanded when it comes to the starting lineup. As Joel Embiid tore a ligament in his finger weeks ago, the Sixers' center opted for surgery, which paused his 2019-2020 season.

A couple of weeks into Embiid's recovery, the Sixers' starting shooting Josh Richardson joined him on the extended injury report. While Richardson's injury hasn't required him to go under the knife, he will have to take an extended absence to rest his hamstring as he strained it against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday.

The good news is that Embiid is back in action for the 76ers. On Tuesday night, the All-Star made an early return to the lineup and should be without any limitations or setbacks moving forward. As far as Richardson goes, he's still got some time left on his recovery.

While the other listed Sixers aren't dealing with anything too significant, the team does have a more extensive injury report than usual going into Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. For starters, Sixers' forward Al Horford has already been ruled out.

After Tuesday's game, Horford felt some soreness in his right knee, which forced the Sixers to label him as questionable for the matchup. Considering they are playing the Hawks, who currently reside in last place in the Eastern Conference, the team is going to be cautious with their veteran and sit him out.

The other two surprising names on the injury report happened to be the starting point guard, Ben Simmons, and reserve forward, Mike Scott. Simmons, who has picked up tons of playing time as of late, is dealing with a 'minor respiratory illness.' Because of that, Simmons is listed as probable for Thursday night.

Mike Scott, like Horford, is dealing with soreness in his right knee. Considering Scott has only averaged around 14 minutes-per-game this month, his situation is slightly different from Horford's. Scott won't get asked to do too much on Thursday, but he has been made available for the Sixers.

With Horford out of the starting lineup, there could be an opportunity for Mike Scott to pick up his eighth start of the season. But considering the veteran reserve has been struggling as of late, there is a chance the Sixers elect to roll with the rookie, Matisse Thybulle, who has had his fair share of starts as of late with Embiid injured.

