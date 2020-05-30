All76ers
News

Enough is Enough: 76ers' Ben Simmons Speaks Out on Death of George Floyd

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons wasn't going to be silent on the topic any longer. George Floyd, the victim of racism and police brutality, recently sparked yet another conversation about where we're at as a society in 2020.

And this week as protestors in Minneapolis, Minnesota voice their frustration regarding the constant wrongdoing of law enforcement in America, many prominent voices are speaking up and using their platform to get an important message across.

"Witnessing the news the past few weeks and hearing the outcry has given me a lot to think about," said 76ers All-Star point guard, Ben Simmons. "It is time for everyone, from all walks of life, to get comfortable with voicing and calling out the uncomfortable subject of Blatant Racism that exists heavily within our society."

"We are ALL accountable," Simmons continued. "We shouldn't have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time and time again. Enough is enough." 

Following his series of statements, Simmons also shared a picture of himself sporting a T-Shirt that reads "I can't breathe," which he wore six years ago to honor Eric Garner, another victim of police brutality who passed away because police used unnecessary excessive force while arresting him back in July of 2014. 

The situation was no different this time around for George Floyd. Earlier this week, a video went viral of a police officer, Derek Chauvin, arresting Floyd for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a store. During the arrest, the now-former officer kneeled down on Floyd's neck for roughly eight minutes, which eventually resulted in Floyd's passing. 

On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. While the arrest is a step in the right direction, it doesn't bring back the life of George Floyd, Eric Garner, or any of the other victims of racism and police brutality for that matter. As Simmons mentioned, "enough is enough." No more unfortunate wake-up calls should be necessary -- America needs to change. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

