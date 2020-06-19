With training camp 2.0 just a little over a week away, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons has been beginning to ramp up his workouts. Before the NBA went on a hiatus back in March, Ben Simmons was already missing a chunk of games due to a lower-back impingement, which he suffered after the All-Star break.

But as the NBA suspended operations for the last few months, the Sixers have benefitted in a way since they are expected to have a healthy Simmons back in action when the NBA resumes in July. Although Sixers' head coach Brett Brown recently revealed he doesn't believe Simmons will be one-hundred percent healthy upon his return, Simmons' latest videos of him working out say otherwise.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the two-time All-Star packed his bags and took off to Los Angeles. Instead of utilizing the Sixers' practice facility based in Camden, New Jersey, Simmons decided to take his quarantine workouts to where he typically spends his offseasons out on the West Coast with hoops trainer, Chris Johnson.

And lately, Simmons has been training with some famous names. Last week, the Sixers' guard was getting a training session with NBA legend, Dwyane Wade. This week, Simmons was spotted working out with Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James.

Simmons working with James out on the West Coast shouldn't come as much of a shock. Since the Australian native was playing High School hoops down in Florida years back, LeBron has acted as a mentor to Simmons.

Clearly, the mentorship didn't stop when Simmons got to the NBA. As James and Simmons share the same agency and frequently run into each other while working out in L.A., the young Sixers guard continues to take advantage of the fact that he has a future legend he can learn from whenever he's out West.

