Player Observations After Sixers' Shorthanded Victory vs. Blazers

After getting sweet revenge on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to pick up their third-straight win on Monday against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leading up to the matchup, it felt like nothing was going right for the Sixers. As they planned to rest their star center Joel Embiid, Philly was looking forward to leaning on their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, who's been off to a hot start this year.

However, roughly 40 minutes prior to tip-off, Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Therefore, he missed Monday's matchup as well. In addition to the absence of Harris, Embiid, and Simmons, Sixers veteran Danny Green also went out midway through the third quarter and would never return to the floor.

Although the Sixers were extremely shorthanded on Monday night, the entire team stepped up and contributed to the 113-103 victory over the Blazers. Now, let's assess the individual efforts from the 76ers' roster.

The Starters

Danny Green

As mentioned above, Danny Green went out in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness. According to Doc Rivers, Green attempted to push through the tightness but ultimately pulled himself out of the game. That's unfortunate, considering he was having one of his best shooting nights after a relatively slow start to the year.

Furkan Korkmaz

With Tobias Harris becoming a late scratch, the Sixers rolled with Korkmaz in the starting lineup. So far this season, Korkmaz has spent a lot of time playing out of his natural position, and he's done a solid job. Monday night was no different. While he wasn't playing point guard this time around, Korkmaz made the most of his minutes at forward by knocking down 50-percent of his shots for 15 points in 24 minutes.

Andre Drummond

No Joel Embiid? No problem. Drummond absolutely did his thing on Monday night and played a near-perfect game all around. In 33 minutes, he scored 14 points, collected 15 rebounds, and nearly notched a triple-double by collecting seven assists. Defensively, he blocked a shot and picked up five steals. You couldn't ask for a better performance from Embiid's backup on Monday.

Seth Curry

The veteran guard has been one of the Sixers' most consistent players this year. Nothing about that changed on Monday night. Curry was efficient once again as he knocked down 10 of his 17 shots. Although he only knocked down three of his ten three-point shot attempts, Curry still contributed to 23 points.

Tyrese Maxey

The second-year guard had a quietly solid night. With a shorthanded lineup, Maxey earned 30 minutes against the Blazers. Taking just eight shots on the offensive end, he collected ten points. Although Damian Lillard struggled from the field with open shots, Maxey still had a decent outing on the defensive end, making it two decent games against tough matchups such as Lillard and Atlanta's Trae Young.

The Bench

Georges Niang

If I told you that Georges Niang, a career backup power forward, received MVP chants on Monday -- would you believe me? He brought the energy and was a much-needed spark with the second unit. In 31 minutes, Niang accounted for 21 points, five assists, and five rebounds. This one performance certainly won't put him in the MVP conversation, but he deserved all of the praise for Monday night's outing.

Shake Milton

With just 19 minutes of playing time, Shake Milton is more than likely still on a minutes restriction. That's unfortunate, considering he's looked pretty sharp during the limited time he's spent on the floor since making his season debut last Thursday. On Monday, Milton went 4-8 from the field and had three assists. Once he's ready, Milton will likely see his minutes begin to increase.

Matisse Thybulle

Three steals and a highlight reel-worthy block. Once again, Thybulle proved he's one of the NBA's best on the defensive side of the ball. However, he didn't follow up on a relatively solid offensive showing from Saturday night. Taking just four shots, Thybulle contributed to two points on the offensive end.

Isaiah Joe

The second-year sharpshooter continues to struggle to find opportunities to get shots off during his limited time on the floor. While he knocked down the one three he shot, Joe never found another opportunity to get more shots off.

Paul Reed

Last year's G League MVP picked up a little under ten minutes on Monday night. Unfortunately, he picked up three fouls in the second quarter. Reed didn't exactly have much of an impact, but he didn't need to. He came in, hustled, and did his job as other guys got some rest.