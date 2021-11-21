Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    76ers vs. Blazers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
    Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled as they've been missing several key players, including Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green. While the Sixers have been slowly getting healthier and will have Thybulle in the mix, they'll still be shorthanded on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers

    As the Sixers have had a difficult time coming out on top with wins lately, they'll look to keep some of their recent momentum going on Saturday as they are coming off of an impressive win against the Denver Nuggets.

    Before Thursday night's victory over Denver, the Sixers were in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Ever since their star center Embiid entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers have struggled to close out games.

    The road won't get much easier for them as they continue to play away from home for the next three games, including Saturday's throwdown against Portland. Although the Sixers already have a victory over the Blazers this season even without having Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers had a home-court advantage.

    This time around, the Blazers get to host the Sixers in their house. This season, the Blazers have been dominant while playing at the Moda Center as they've won all but one of their eight home games this year. Plus, Portland is expected to be at full strength, giving them another advantage over the struggling Sixers.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Blazers battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

    Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

    Time: 10:00 PM EST. 

    Location: Moda Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Blazers TV Broadcast: ROOT Sports

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Blazers Listen: Rip City Radio 620 AM

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Blazers -6.5

    Moneyline: PHI +205, POR -250

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

