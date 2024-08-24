All 76ers

76ers’ Blockbuster Trade Re-Grade Labeled a Wash

The Philadelphia 76ers' trade for James Harden has been labeled as a wash.

May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after overtime win against the Boston Celtics of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after overtime win against the Boston Celtics of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
During the 2022 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were involved in arguably the most significant trade of the deadline. In a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers netted a ten-time All-Star by grabbing James Harden.

At the time, the trade was highly touted for Philadelphia. Some even believed the trade was a win-win for both sides, as the Nets landed a three-time All-Star in Ben Simmons along with with some other supporting pieces.

In hindsight, Bleacher Report grades the trade as a C+ for Philadelphia. It’s hard to disagree at this point.

“Prior to Harden's most recent move to L.A., it would've been pretty easy to lampoon this from the Philadelphia perspective. He never went past the second round as a Sixer. By the time he was on his way out, he was very publicly and aggressively calling team president Daryl Morey a liar.”

Harden played in 79 regular season games for the Sixers over the course of one and a half seasons. He appeared in 23 playoff matchups. Both times Harden competed for the Sixers in the postseason, Philadelphia failed to get past the second round.

The Sixers hoped Harden’s presence alongside Joel Embiid would catapult them into championship territory. They ended up failing to make it where they hadn’t made it before in this era. Is that all Harden’s fault? Not exactly, but it’s safe to say the trade didn’t create the best results.

Fortunately, the whole Harden saga was short-lived. Sure, he forced his way out, but the Sixers flipped him for a package of expiring veterans for a season. Philly avoided paying the soon-to-be 35-year-old guard the major contract he desired.

The Sixers had to move off of Simmons’ contract in 2022, and Harden was the right play at the time. The re-grade isn’t an ace, but it’s passing. BR considers it “at worst, a wash.”

