Former Sixers Guard Rayjon Tucker Signs With Timberwolves

With the NBA dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, the league changed the rules a bit and will now allow teams to add additional players to their rosters if they have a crowded injury report, precisely due to players being in the health and safety protocol.

Now that teams can add players temporarily without making any significant changes to their rosters, many G League prospects are getting opportunities to join main rosters in the league.

Over the last few days, teams have been calling up some of their own developmental prospects. Others have been poaching players from rival organizations to add depth to their organizations.

What Did Philadelphia Do?

The Philadelphia 76ers are among a handful of teams that made roster moves over the last few days. With several players out, including Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers recalled their second-year forward/center Paul Reed.

They also transferred the two-way rookie Aaron Henry to the main roster and immediately called up their newest signee, Myles Powell, who landed a two-way deal with the Sixers after playing in one game with the Westchester Knicks.

Along with bringing three G League prospects from the Blue Coats onto the main roster, the Sixers also intend to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day deal, using the NBA's hardship exception.

A Former Blue Coats Standout Lands Elsewhere

Along with the Sixers giving some of their current developmental prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in the NBA, other former members of the Blue Coats are getting opportunities with other teams.

On Monday, former Sixers two-way player Mason Jones landed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. And as the 76ers competed against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, their former guard Rayjon Tucker inked a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Tucker, a 24-year-old high-flying guard, played in 14 games for the Sixers last season. While he didn't spend a ton of time on Philly's main roster, Tucker was a pivotal piece to the Blue Coats' success last season.

In 15 games, Tucker averaged 33 minutes on the court. Draining 43-percent of his shots, the young guard averaged 19 points per game. While he was a member of Philly's roster during their 2021 Summer League run, the Sixers waived Tucker in favor of bringing on Grant Riller shortly after wrapping the Summer League up.

Tucker landed back on his feet by joining the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. He appeared in 13 games so far this year and averaged 17 points per game while hitting on 44-percent of his shots. Now, he'll get an opportunity to show the Timberwolves what he's got on a temporary deal.

