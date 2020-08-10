All76ers
76ers' Brett Brown, Josh Richardson React to Joel Embiid's Injury

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers' current injury situation went from bad to worse on Sunday night during a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Heading into the game, the Sixers had to come to grips with the reality that they will be without their two-time All-Star Ben Simmons for perhaps the rest of their time down in the Orlando bubble.

Therefore, Brett Brown was calling on his star center Joel Embiid to take his elite defensive play up another notch, and get as many touches on offense as possible. On Friday without Simmons, Embiid managed to help lead the Sixers to victory. On Sunday, he failed to do so due to something that was out of his control.

Less than seven minutes into the game, Embiid landed awkwardly after going up for a block attempt. It was clear the Sixers' center was in pain as he slowly limped around the court until Brett Brown decided he had to take Embiid out. At that point, the Sixers were holding their breath as they were already shorthanded.

"It's not positive honestly," said Sixers starting guard Josh Richardson, in regards to seeing Joel Embiid leave the game. "We were kind of nervous, hoping it wasn't too bad. You never want any of your teammates to get hurt, but when it's your best player, it's definitely a bigger hit. We just have to pick the slack up."

Embiid was ruled out for the game on Sunday with an ankle injury, but he did make it back to the Sixers' bench as a spectator for the entire second half of the game. While that's surely a positive sign -- Sixers head coach Brett Brown still didn't know enough about the injury to comment on it following the loss against the Blazers.

"I'm going to learn more physically," Brown stated on Sunday night. "I don't know enough to comment on it, but I do agree [he was in good spirits]. Every time I looked behind the bench, he was into it. I thought our guys fought. I really thought the spirit of the group was fantastic. We called upon many different players that I think played with a spirit and passion you're proud of. Joel was fully engaged as a teammate. As it relates to what his injury is or what it means -- I can't comment on it. I don't know." 

It's hard to assume that Embiid's setback is nothing significant, but his good vibes coming from the bench did give the team a sense that he's going be to just fine in the long-run. "Yeah, [I get a sense he's OK]," Richardson said. "Hopefully, it's not too serious. We'll probably talk about it tonight, but I hope it's not bad." The Sixers return to practice on Monday night in preparation for the next back to back set of games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

