On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers called it quits with Brett Brown as the head coach. After running the team for seven seasons, Brown's time was up after a disappointing 43-30 season, which ended up with the Sixers getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Brown wasn't to only head coach to lose his job this week. Indiana Pacers' head coach Nate McMillan found himself in a similar situation. After heading into the playoffs as the fifth seed, the Pacers got swept by the Miami Heat, which led to Indiana cutting ties with McMillan after four seasons.

Now, Nate Newell and J. Michael of the Indy Star speculate that Brett Brown could be on the Pacers' radar as they head into a head coaching search. As they highlighted some of the "popular names circulating" the head coaching carousel, Brown appeared as the third option to join the Pacers potentially.

So far, just one name has been linked to the Pacers as a legitimate candidate, and it's not Brown. Instead, ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski speculated that if the Houston Rockets decide to make a coaching change after this season, then the Pacers have a keen interest in Mike D'Antoni.

At this moment, D'Anotni remains with the Rockets as they continue to battle in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Considering they're viewed as championship contenders, D'Antoni could secure his job in Houston with an impressive playoff performance. That would lead Indiana to look elsewhere -- and it wouldn't come as a surprise if they consider the Sixers' former head coach, Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_