On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped-off their third-straight NBA Playoffs run. This time around, the Sixers had quite a few new faces on board. Most notably, the rookie Matisse Thybulle made his playoff debut in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Throughout the year, Thybulle has been praised for his defense. Although before the NBA's suspension back in March, Thybulle was punished often for his undisciplined play, the rookie used his time off during the pandemic to understand that he needs to continue to play aggressive -- but with more poise.

Through three scrimmages, eight seeding games, and a bunch of practices, Brett Brown really liked what he saw from his rookie. He liked it so much that he felt confident enough to issue Matisse Thybulle a "massive role" against the Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Now that Thybulle's postseason debut came and went, how did he do in the eyes of Coach Brown? "I think he did a really good job," Brett Brown stated following Monday night's game. "I think as a rookie to come in and have that type of assignment with really one of the league's incredibly improved iso players who can create shots in so many ways. A few times, you wish schematically, that we tried to execute the things we were going a little bit better, but I thought the discipline he showed of not being lifted and show his hands and not get in foul trouble, I thought he was excellent."

Although Brown teased the idea of potentially starting Thybulle on Monday night, he had the rookie come off the bench for 32 minutes. Thybulle wrapped up Monday's loss with five points and an assist on offense. On defense, he collected three rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot.

