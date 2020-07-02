All76ers
Is 76ers' Brett Brown Concerned About Personal Health With COVID-19?

Justin Grasso

Soon, the NBA will be back in action with many different circumstances. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting the United States of America every day, the NBA had to create a bubble city concept before the Philadelphia 76ers, and the rest of the NBA can resume the season. 

This month, 22 NBA teams will flock to Orlando, Florida, and will remain in the 'bubble' for the next few months. Although there are strict measures in an attempt to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak in the NBA, there are still concerns among many players, coaches, and staffers, who are expected to attend.

As we know, the coronavirus can be deadly -- especially to those who are older and may have underlying illnesses. Therefore, a notable amount of coaches and staffers are rightfully worried about the risks they would be taking by attending the restart of the season. 76ers head coach Brett Brown cannot be placed in that group, however.

During a virtual conference call on Wednesday, Brown bluntly explained that he's not all that worried about contracting COVID-19, personally. While Brown might be 59-years-old, the Sixers head coach offers himself credit for being healthy. "I'm 59 years old, and I can run all day," Brown said confidently. "I'm in the best shape of my life."

At first, Brown mentioned he has "zero fear" of COVID-19. Then he quickly backpedaled and described his worry about the virus as "very small." Despite feeling confident in his personal health, Brown did acknowledge others' feelings towards the virus and believes that regardless of how he feels, there should still be a "selfless approach" as COVID-19 is still a significant issue in the States.

"All of us would judge [others about wearing a mask or not]," Brown continued on Wednesday. "When you're in public, and you're trying to be responsible, there's a responsibility that we all have. Is it arrogant or rude [to not wear a mask]? I think a little bit. We are all going to Orlando with a responsibility."

"We have to have some level of 'basketball appropriate fear.' It's gotta be that, as it relates to this virus. It's on all of us to do the right thing -- the smart thing in order to create whatever the safest environment is." At the moment, Brown is under the impression he will have the entire roster on board in Orlando, excluding the injured Zhaire Smith. And while he's not the one enforcing the strict health guidelines for players, Brown's hopeful his team respects the protocol issued by the NBA.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

