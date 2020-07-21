All76ers
76ers' Brett Brown Reacts to Tobias Harris' Message to Daniel Cameron

Justin Grasso

On Monday afternoon, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris sat in front of a webcam to partake in a standard media availability via Zoom. Typically, Harris fields around five or so questions related to basketball with thorough and well-thought-out responses. This time around, though, Harris didn't want to talk sports.

The Sixers' max veteran didn't say a lot -- but his words carried a ton of weight. As the first question came in for Harris regarding Russell Westbrook's T-Shirt collaboration with the NBAPA, Harris responded accordingly. "Nothing against the T-shirts," Harris said. "But we want to make sure that [Kentucky Attorney General] Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death."

That's how Harris started his media availability on Monday -- and it's precisely how he ended it too. "That's all I've got to say," Harris stated. "That's going to be my answer for every question. Daniel Cameron, step up. Do what's right. That's the only message I've got today. I appreciate everybody. Thanks."

Harris' head coach Brett Brown heard about it afterward and wasn't surprised at all, considering that for the last few months, Harris has stepped up and become one of the most outspoken NBA players in the fight for social justice.

"Tobias has embraced that type of role the second George Floyd's murder happened," Brown revealed on Tuesday. "You know, he has just jumped into this racial injustice area and heightened awareness that the country is now under in a significant way. We've had great discussions with the team."

While down in Orlando, Harris, and others on the 76ers want to make sure that basketball doesn't become a distraction from what's most important. Therefore, the Sixers' veteran has been coming up with ways to keep attention on non-basketball related topics while down in the bubble for the NBA's restart.

"Elton Brand and I have sat down with Tobias Harris two days ago," Brown revealed. "We will help support the players and their initiative to what does that look like in Philadelphia. And pretty soon, we will have some organization led by the players talking about those initiatives. Tobias' comments yesterday are such a bigger reflection -- that's a reflection of how he thinks in general. I'm excited to talk about this more once we're able to declare exactly what [the Sixers are] doing [for social injustice in Orlando]."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

