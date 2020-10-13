SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Former 76ers HC Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Justin Grasso

Nearly a year ago, Australia's national men's basketball team named former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown as the man who will lead them through the summer Olympics in Tokyo this year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the games to go on this summer.

Therefore, the Tokyo Olympics are re-scheduled for the summer of 2021. Brown remained committed as everything got postponed, but recently, he changed course. On Tuesday, Brown released a statement via Basketball Australia stating he will no longer coach the Boomers in the 2021 Olympics.

“Whilst I have a deep and long-standing passion for Australian Basketball, I am currently unable to commit to coaching the Boomers at next year’s Olympic Games," Brown wrote. "The uncertainties around the direction of my professional future, unfortunately, mean that I cannot commit to the time and preparation that this job deserves and requires. The difficulties around traveling internationally with my family during the pandemic have also contributed to my decision."

At the moment, Brown has currently been without a job in the NBA ever since the Sixers fired him back in late August, following the team's playoff series loss against the Boston Celtics. Since he departed from Philly, Brown has generated little noise in the head coaches' free agency market. However, his reasoning behind stepping down makes it seem like he's open to returning to coaching at some point in the near future.

Regardless of his situation, Basketball Australia CEO Jerril Rechter mentioned that the organization is "naturally disappointed" that Brown cannot fulfill his coaching duties for the Boomers. "We fully understand Brett’s situation, and appreciate his candidness when informing us of the decision," Rechter said in a statement. "Basketball Australia will commence recruitment for this position in the coming period, with details of the process to be released in due course."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Players Will Learn Roles Differently Under Doc Rivers

In the past, Brett Brown might've told each Sixers player their roles one on one in an office setting. With Doc Rivers in charge, the circumstances change dramatically.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Doc Rivers' Contract

Last week, Doc Rivers inked a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This week, details emerged regarding the price of bringing Rivers to Philly.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Stay Alive

Former Sixers forward Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fight to see another day in the 2020 NBA Finals with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson Reflects on Getting Traded Mid-Season

For the first time in his career, Glenn Robinson III was traded away from the Golden State Warriors during the season. Recently, the veteran forward explained the difficulty of overcoming that move.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Kevin Young Joins Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young will move to the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff to join Monty Williams.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Could Sam Cassell Join Doc Rivers' Staff?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is going to have some time to fill out his coaching staff. Could Sam Cassell come to Philly this season?

Justin Grasso