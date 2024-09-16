76ers Bring Back Memorable Joel Embiid Game vs. NBA Superstar
Joel Embiid has created many memorable performances since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, but one matchup during the 2024-2025 NBA season was the best of his career.
On January 22, 2024, the city of Philadelphia was buzzing as the San Antonio Spurs came to town. For the first time, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, was set to compete against Embiid and the Sixers.
This week, the Sixers brought back that memory as every NBA team is sharing its best moments of last season, heading into training camp to prepare for the next run.
Before Wembanyama entered the NBA, he was projected to be an immediate superstar. As the French center dominated for the Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama was sure to become the top pick in 2023.
When the Spurs won the lottery, it ended up being an ideal situation for Wembanyama as he was set to join one of the most notable coaches in the league, Gregg Popovich.
The late January matchup in South Philly was a great test for Wembanyama’s defense. While he’s already established himself as one of the best bigs in the league on the defensive end of the floor, he didn’t have any answers for Embiid, who is one of the game’s best scorers.
For years, Embiid was eager to crack 60 points in one game. He shattered that goal against the NBA’s top pick last year, collecting 70 points on 24-41 shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Embiid dished out five assists and came down with 18 rebounds, snatched one steal, and blocked one shot.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
The Sixers defeated Wembanyama and the Spurs 133-123. Round one between the two superstar bigs had a clear winner. Unfortunately, round two didn’t feature the Sixers’ seven-time All-Star.
Due to a knee injury, Embiid missed the April 7 matchup in San Antonio. Wembanyama led the way for his team, accounting for 33 points and 18 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey saved the Sixers with his 50-plus-point game, helping the Sixers squeeze out a 133-126 victory in double-overtime.
The next battle between Embiid and Wemby could come on December 23 in Philadelphia. The other matchup between the Sixers and the Spurs in Texas will go down on March 21, 2025.