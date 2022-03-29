Skip to main content
76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a successful week last week with their first loss of the slate. Last Monday, the Miami Heat paid a visit to South Philly and faced a Joel Embiid, James Harden-less Sixers team. Although the 76ers were shorthanded, they managed to get the job done and pulled off the shocking upset against the Eastern Conference’s top team.

Two nights later, the Sixers and the Lakers met in Los Angeles for a late Wednesday night matchup. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers put up a good fight against Philly, but the Sixers managed to close out the matchup with their second-straight win.

After getting the day off on Thursday, the 76ers returned to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this season. Unlike Wednesday’s game, the Sixers took control from the beginning and never let up. With a blowout victory over the Clippers, the Sixers picked up their third-straight win and found themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference.

However, Philly’s placement in the top spot ended after one game. After taking on a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Sixers found themselves slipping into the fourth seed. While the Sixers got another slight boost during their day off on Monday, they’ll have to come out on top in a tough meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Back in November, the Bucks defeated the Sixers for the first time this year. When the two teams met for a mid-February matchup before the All-Star break. The Sixers snapped a six-game losing streak to Milwaukee with a win. Now, the two teams will meet once again in South Philly on Tuesday.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 21-16 this year

Bucks are 7-3 in their last ten games

On the road, Milwaukee is 20-16 this season

Bucks are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone under in six of the Bucks’ last eight games

The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last six games at home

Injury Report

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Probable

DeAndre Bembry - Out

Sixers

Charles Bassey - Out 

Charlie Brown - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5 

Moneyline: PHI +100, MIL -118

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook 

Prediction

