76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Following a successful slate last week after going 2-1, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the week with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

With James Harden around the team and watching his new squad get to work facing the Boston Celtics, the Sixers didn’t put on a good first impression.

Although they defeated the Celtics two out of three times earlier this year, the fourth outing went into Boston’s favor. And for the second time this season, the Sixers fell short to the Celtics.

After a dominant showing by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Sixers lost 135-87 to the Celtics. With that defeat, the Sixers took on their 23rd loss of the year. On Wednesday, the Sixers took the day off as they traveled to Milwaukee.

Now, Philadelphia is set to face the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season. In their first outing against the Bucks, the Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid on the floor. Without the star center’s services, the Sixers fell short and took on a rough 118-109 loss.

On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will face Embiid and the 76ers to close out the week before the NBA goes on a one-week break for the All-Star festivities, which are set to take place in Cleveland this weekend. 

As expected, the Sixers won't have their star guard James Harden available as he continues to sit out due to hamstring tightness. Therefore, the 76ers will face Milwaukee while shorthanded once again.

Key Game Notes

USATSI_15947347_168388689_lowres (1)

Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games

Sixers are 18-10 when playing away from home this year

Bucks are 6-4 over the last ten games

When playing in Milwaukee, Bucks are 20-10 this year

The Bucks defeated the Sixers 118-109 back in November

Sixers are 2-5 against he spread in their last seven games

The total has gone over in all six of the Bucks’ last six games

Bucks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games at home against Sixers

Injury Report

USATSI_17126315_168388689_lowres (1)

Bucks

Grayson Allen - Doubtful

DeAndre Bembry - Out

Pat Connaughton - Out

George Hill - Out

Brook Lopez - Out

Wesley Matthews - Out

76ers

James Harden - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

USATSI_17127610_168388689_lowres

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Moneyline: MIL -275, PHI +225

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-feb-14-all-philadelphia-76-ers-milwaukee-bucks-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

