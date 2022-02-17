76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

Following a successful slate last week after going 2-1, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the week with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

With James Harden around the team and watching his new squad get to work facing the Boston Celtics, the Sixers didn’t put on a good first impression.

Although they defeated the Celtics two out of three times earlier this year, the fourth outing went into Boston’s favor. And for the second time this season, the Sixers fell short to the Celtics.

After a dominant showing by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Sixers lost 135-87 to the Celtics. With that defeat, the Sixers took on their 23rd loss of the year. On Wednesday, the Sixers took the day off as they traveled to Milwaukee.

Now, Philadelphia is set to face the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season. In their first outing against the Bucks, the Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid on the floor. Without the star center’s services, the Sixers fell short and took on a rough 118-109 loss.

On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will face Embiid and the 76ers to close out the week before the NBA goes on a one-week break for the All-Star festivities, which are set to take place in Cleveland this weekend.

As expected, the Sixers won't have their star guard James Harden available as he continues to sit out due to hamstring tightness. Therefore, the 76ers will face Milwaukee while shorthanded once again.

Key Game Notes Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games Sixers are 18-10 when playing away from home this year Bucks are 6-4 over the last ten games When playing in Milwaukee, Bucks are 20-10 this year The Bucks defeated the Sixers 118-109 back in November Sixers are 2-5 against he spread in their last seven games The total has gone over in all six of the Bucks’ last six games Bucks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games at home against Sixers Injury Report Bucks Grayson Allen - Doubtful DeAndre Bembry - Out Pat Connaughton - Out George Hill - Out Brook Lopez - Out Wesley Matthews - Out 76ers James Harden - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Bucks -6.5 Moneyline: MIL -275, PHI +225 Total O/U: 222.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

