Player Observations From Sixers' Second-Straight Loss vs. Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court less than 24 hours after wrapping up a matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night. When Tuesday night rolled around, the Sixers hosted the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Once again, Philly was shorthanded. With Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and now Joel Embiid in the health and safety protocol, the Sixers have been missing a handful of key rotational players due to COVID-19.

In addition to those four, the Sixers also played without the starting shooting guard Seth Curry on Tuesday night. As Curry suffered a foot contusion during Monday night's game, he was a game-time decision going into the Milwaukee matchup. Not too long before tip-off, Curry was ruled out.

Despite dealing with highly unfortunate circumstances, the Sixers put up another good fight on Tuesday. After getting off to a nine-point lead in the first quarter, the shorthanded Sixers shocked the Bucks in the beginning. However, a strong second quarter for Milwaukee gave the Bucks a slight lead going into halftime.

The Sixers and the Bucks traded blows throughout the final two quarters, but once again, Philly's lack of depth showed in crunch time. Despite going into the fourth quarter with a lead, the Sixers were dominated in the final quarter as Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks outscored them 27-16. While the Sixers put up a respectable effort, they fell short with a 118-109 loss. How did each player perform? Let's observe.

The Starters

Furkan Korkmaz

Tuesday night's game was by far Furkan Korkmaz's worst game of the season. The Turkish sharpshooter has shown a lot of development and has played well this year for the most part, but his performance hurt the Sixers more than it helped them against the Bucks as he took the second-most shots from the field with 18 attempts and drained just two of them in almost 45 minutes.

Paul Reed

The former G League MVP didn't flash much on the offensive end, but defensively, he had an inspiring performance. It was far from perfect, but Reed played aggressively against Antetokounmpo and picked up two blocks. He did his job on Tuesday night for sure.

Andre Drummond

The veteran big man had himself another double-double while filling in for Embiid on Tuesday night. On the boards, Drummond has been relentless over the last two games as he picked up another 20 rebounds to make it 45 total against the Knicks and the Bucks.

Shake Milton

The veteran guard had a decent bounce-back game. While there were a few times it seemed Milton was playing hero-ball and trying to do too much on the floor, he had a solid outing as he put up 20 points in 41 minutes of action.

Tyrese Maxey

The 21-year-old point guard continues to flash brilliance. Playing exactly 39 minutes, Maxey rose to the occasion and put the Sixers on his back -- especially early on. At the end of the first half, he had 19 points. He wrapped up the game with 31 total points, knocking down 50-percent of his shots and hitting on four of his nine three-point attempts. Maxey deserves a ton of praise for his scoring on Tuesday, but his ability to take care of the ball on offense remains totally impressive.

The Bench

Danny Green

Doc Rivers shocked many when he decided to have Danny Green come off the bench. Rivers noted that the veteran forward was on a bit of a minutes restriction as he's coming off of a hamstring injury. The three deep shots he hit were during crucial moments, but outside of his nine points, Green had a rough night from the field once again as his slow start to the season continues.

Georges Niang

Consider Tuesday night's performance a bounce-back game for Niang. After going 1-7 from beyond the arc against the Knicks, Niang was highly efficient from three versus Milwaukee as he drained five of his seven shots from deep. He wrapped up the game with 21 points in 24 minutes on Tuesday.

Charles Bassey

Of the three rookies suited up on the Sixers' bench on Tuesday night, Charles Bassey got the nod to check in for just under five minutes of action. He was basically filler to give guys a small amount of rest, but Bassey picked up two impressive blocks during that time, making the most of his limited action.