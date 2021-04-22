76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

After taking on a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night while shorthanded, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to bounce back on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns at home.

Once again, the Sixers didn't have their entire starting lineup available. As Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry were ruled out before the matchup, the 76ers were missing a notable chunk of their key core against Phoenix.

While the Sixers put up an admirable fight, they couldn't come out on top against a red-hot Phoenix Suns team. By taking on another loss, the Sixers' current losing streak increased to two before they boarded a flight to Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Now, the Sixers are set to face the Bucks in Milwaukee for the first of a two-game series. The first time these two teams met, Sixers center Joel Embiid missed the game as he was dealing with a knee injury. While Philly forced overtime, the Bucks came out on top with a victory led by the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers hope to get out of their mini losing streak and pick up a tough win against the Bucks on Thursday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bucks battle? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

Bucks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 620 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bucks Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Bucks -8

Moneyline: PHI +275, MIL -350

O/U: 225.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM