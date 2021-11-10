Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night
    The Philadelphia 76ers looked to keep a significant win streak going on Monday night when they welcomed the New York Knicks to town. After winning their last six games, Philly attempted to make it seven in a row while short-handed.

    Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe remained out as they are in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Then, Sixers center Joel Embiid became the latest member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, he missed Monday's matchup as well.

    The Sixers put up a good fight against the Knicks, but they simply ran out of gas. After falling short 103-96, Philly picked up its third loss of the season, moving to 8-3 on the year. Now, with little time to recover from the loss, the Sixers have to take the floor once again on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The defending NBA champions haven't been off to the best start this season. With a 4-6 record, the Bucks are looking to try and snap a two-game losing streak when they face the short-handed Sixers on Tuesday night.

    Over the last two seasons, Milwaukee has owned the Sixers as they've won five of their last six matchups against them. The last time the 76ers defeated the Bucks was on Christmas in 2019. The 76ers will have an opportunity to take down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday, but it won't be easy as they remain without Embiid, Harris, and the disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons.

    Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bucks battle it out for the first time this season? Here's everything you need to know!

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

    Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST.

    Location: Wells Fargo Center

    How to Watch

    76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

    Bucks TV Broadcast: TNT

    76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

    Bucks Listen: 620 AM & 103.3 FM WTMJ

    Live Stream: Click Here

    Odds

    Spread: Bucks -6.5

    Moneyline: PHI +205, MIL -250

    Total O/U: 215.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

