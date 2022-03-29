76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

After picking up an impressive shorthanded win against the Miami Heat last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for a West Coast trip. Their first stop was in Los Angeles, where they had games against the Lakers and the Clippers.

Going against the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-less Lakers, the Sixers put on an underwhelming performance. However, their star power alone allowed them to control the tight matchup and come out on top with a victory.

Two nights later, the Sixers remained in Los Angeles and went against the Clippers. Unlike their first matchup against the Clippers, which resulted in a blown double-digit lead and a loss, the Sixers dominated the Clippers from start to finish.

With three-straight wins under their belt, the 76ers left California and paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns for the first and only time this year. While the Sixers and the Suns had a tight battle throughout the matchup, the Sixers failed to execute down the stretch.

When it was all said and done, the Suns came out victorious and secured themselves a ten-point victory over Philadelphia, knocking the Sixers out of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, Philly is set to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

In the two matchups between the Bucks and the Sixers earlier this season, Philly and Milwaukee split their matchups. When the Bucks paid a visit to the Sixers back in November, they made it out of South Philly with their sixth-straight win over the Sixers.

In February, the Sixers went to Milwaukee before the All-Star break and snapped the losing streak by taking down the Bucks on the road with a three-point win.

Plan on tuning in to see the Bucks and the Sixers go head-to-head for a rematch? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bucks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 103.3 FM WTMJ Radio

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI +100, MIL -118

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook