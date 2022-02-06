76ers vs. Bulls: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the week on a high note. After winning four-straight games, they had an opportunity to make it five in a row with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Despite being without their top center Joel Embiid, the Sixers forced overtime on the Grizzlies as underdogs. With the extra playing time, the 76ers came out on top and picked up their fifth-straight victory over Memphis.

When the Sixers returned to the court on Wednesday night to host the Washington Wizards, they were heavy favorites. However, the undermanned Wizards didn't back down from their opponent. The game wasn't lopsided, unlike the first two outings between the Sixers and the Wizards.

Philly and Washington went down to the wire in a close matchup, but the Wizards had the edge. Just like that, the Sixers' long winning streak was snapped as they wrapped up their five-game home-stand in South Philly.

On Friday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Dallas Mavericks. After an unusual start to the matchup due to an issue with the basket, the Sixers put up a good fight against the Mavs. However, Luka Doncic led to his team through a big second half and put the Sixers away.

With that, Philadelphia took on their second-straight loss. Now, they are set to wrap up their mini road trip with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

The Sixers and the Bulls faced each other twice already earlier in the year. Their first outing in Philadelphia in early November resulted in a 103-98 win for the 76ers. A few nights later, the two teams met once again in Chicago. The Sixers put the Bulls away 114-105 and won their ninth-straight game over the Bulls.

76ers vs. Bulls Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have lost two-straight games Philadelphia has won six of their last ten games On the road, the Sixers are 17-10 this season Bulls are 19-6 when playing at home Chicago is 6-4 over the last ten games Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone under in four of Sixers’ last five games Bulls are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone over in all five of the Bulls’ last five games Injury Report 76ers Furkan Korkmaz - Questionable Matisse Thybulle - Questionable Shake Milton - Out Paul Reed - Out Ben Simmons - Out Jaden Springer - Out Bulls Lonzo Ball - Out Alex Caruso - Out Derrick Jones Jr. - Out Zach LaVine - Questionable Marko Simonovic - Out Coby White - Questionable Patrick Williams - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -1.5 Moneyline: PHI -125, CHI +105 Total O/U: 221.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.