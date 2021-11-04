Player Observations After Sixers' Close Win at Home vs. Bulls

Coming off of a stellar shorthanded win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home on Wednesday to host the red-hot Chicago Bulls for the first time this season.

With a 6-1 record, the Bulls came into Wednesday's game with a lot of momentum. While the Sixers were happy to get their star center Joel Embiid back in the mix after he got the night off on Monday, they missed their starting power forward Tobias Harris and the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green.

Rolling with a starting five of Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers were taking care of business in Philadelphia to start the game. Through the first half of action, the Sixers got off to a 58-44 lead.

But the Bulls weren't ready to lay down and take a loss on the road that easy. With a 14-point performance in the third quarter by Zach LaVine and a 12-point performance in the fourth quarter by DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls nearly pulled off an impressive comeback as they outscored the Sixers 54-45 in the second half.

However, it wasn't enough in the end. With another solid all-around team performance, the Sixers came out on top and defeated Chicago 103-98. Now, the Sixers move to 6-2 on the year, tied up with the Bulls in the Eastern Conference. How did each individual player perform to get the Sixers to this point? Let's observe.

The Starters

Matisse Thybulle

While Thybulle is still a work in progress on the offensive end, he had one of his better performances in that department. With just four field-goal attempts, Thybulle was efficient as he knocked down 75-percent of his shots for eight points. Defensively, he was unsurprisingly impressive once again. With three steals and two blocked shots, Thybulle continues to be a menace on defense for Philly.

Furkan Korkmaz

The Turkish sharpshooter got off to a nice start on Wednesday as he picked up nine of his eleven total points in the first half. While he went quiet later on in the game and played less than ten minutes in the final two quarters, Korkmaz was quite efficient from the field overall in the 26 minutes he played. He just needs to shoot better from beyond the arc if he wants to stay on the floor for longer.

Joel Embiid

Offensively, Embiid has been slightly out of rhythm. After the game, the Sixers center discussed that the new basketball had been a difficult obstacle to overcome this season. His shot selection wasn't ideal, but his passing was great as he led the Sixers in assists with seven total. Embiid wasn't the star of the show on Wednesday night, but he made the biggest defensive play of the game by blocking a massive dunk attempt by DeRozan in crunch time to seal the deal.

Seth Curry

The hot streak continues for Seth Curry. In 34 minutes of action, he knocked down nine of his 14 shots from the field and hit on two of his four three-point attempts finishing the game with a team-high of 22 points. The Sixers needed a closer on offense when the game was too close for comfort, and Curry took the opportunity to make the biggest shot of the game. Eight games into the year, Curry has easily been one of the most reliable players on the Sixers' offense, and it's not really surprising.

Tyrese Maxey

Doc Rivers mentioned after the game that he didn't love Tyrese Maxey's performance on Wednesday. Perhaps, he could've gotten to the basket more as Rivers suggested, but even without the second-year guard scoring more, Maxey had himself an impressive outing. In 37 minutes, he collected 14 points on 50-percent shooting from the field. He also notched six assists and didn't turn the ball over at all.

The Bench

Shake Milton

Before Wednesday's game, Doc Rivers mentioned that Milton's minutes restriction had been lifted. However, that didn't change the number of minutes he played. With 19 minutes on the floor, Milton once again looked solid as he knocked down three of his five shots from the field for seven points. He also brought good energy on the defensive end as well.

Georges Niang

Niang didn't get MVP chants for the second game in a row, but he had another performance worth talking about. While he played too much for Doc Rivers' liking, Niang did exactly what he was brought into Philly to do -- knock down shots from beyond the arc. With eight three-point attempts, Niang hit on 50-percent of his deep shots. He finished the game second in scoring on the team with 18 points.

Andre Drummond

It was a quiet night for the veteran big man. In roughly 14 minutes of action, Drummond failed to collect a single point from the field, scoring just two points from the free-throw line. After Embiid got two days off, Drummond didn't see as much playing time on Wednesday.

Isaiah Joe

With the Sixers being shorthanded, Isaiah Joe got some minutes early on. He checked in for a couple of minutes in the first quarter and garnered two more in the second quarter. Joe hit the one three-point shot he attempted, which was a good sign considering he's been struggling with his limited minutes. It wasn't a performance that will get him back in the rotation, but he did a nice job during his limited playing time.