Player Observations After Sixers Grind Out Road Win in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers have faced a ton of obstacles this week as several players dealt with injury and COVID-related setbacks. All week long, the Sixers had to shake up their starting lineup and face tough teams while short-handed.

Even without the entire roster available on game nights, the Sixers found ways to win. When the Portland Trail Blazers came to South Philly on Monday, the Sixers took control from start to finish and picked up their third-straight win.

Then when the Sixers hosted the red-hot Chicago Bulls, they sent Chicago home with just their second loss of the season. Less than 24 hours later, the Sixers tipped off another matchup with the Detroit Pistons and came out on top with their fifth-straight victory.

After getting the night off on Friday, the 76ers went to Chicago for a rematch with the Bulls. Despite having just eight players available and being forced to recall two G League affiliate members, the Sixers found a way to grind out a victory on the road on Saturday night as they put Chicago away 114-105.

With that win, the Sixers pick up their sixth-straight victory and advance to 8-2 on the year while issuing the Bulls their third loss of the season. Now, let's observe each individual performance by the Sixers on Saturday.

The Starters

Shake Milton

The veteran guard has seen his minutes increase a lot over the last two games as his restriction has been lifted, and the Sixers have seen their fair share of players deal with injuries or get entered into the health and safety protocol. Ever since debuting after missing a few games due to a sprained ankle, Milton has looked solid. His performance on Saturday night wasn't anything to go crazy about, but he shared the ball and took care of it. Another quietly solid game from Milton

Paul Reed

The Sixers are full of surprises, and Doc Rivers definitely shocked many when Paul Reed was inserted into the starting lineup with Tobias Harris out. His nickname is Bball Paul, and that will probably never change as long as he's on the Sixers but on Saturday night, he was "Putback Paul." The second-year forward took advantage of a lot of second-chance opportunities and scored himself ten points.

Joel Embiid

There have been growing pains for Embiid this season, but Saturday's performance looked like it was part of an MVP campaign. The shots were falling more consistently for Embiid, and his scoring was spread out throughout the game. He put up 30 points, with eight of those coming in the final eight minutes he played in the game. Embiid also hit the dagger three and trolled the crowd before the Sixers put the Bulls away officially.

Seth Curry

It was a tame night for the veteran, who's been scorching hot from the field throughout Philly's first stretch of games this season. Curry didn't drain any of his three shots from beyond the arc, and he turned the ball over twice. I wouldn't worry much, though, because his performance on Saturday was undoubtedly rare.

Tyrese Maxey

It wasn't a high-scoring night for Maxey, but it didn't matter. As long as he's making plays and creating for others, the young point guard will get his credit. Once again, Maxey played 44 minutes as his team was short-handed on Saturday. He only put up ten points, but he collected eight assists. His best stat on Saturday night? One turnover. Playing in all but four minutes, Maxey only lost possession of the ball once. That's pretty impressive for the 21-year-old guard.

The Bench

Georges Niang

The minivan didn't shoot well at all on Saturday. In 25 minutes, he took six threes and drained just two of them. With ten shots from the field overall, Niang shot 30-percent. Overall, he didn't play particularly well on offense, but he drained one of the biggest shots of the night. Therefore, he deserves a lot of credit for that win.

Furkan Korkmaz

I'm confident that if Saturday's game were to take place in Philadelphia, Furkan Korkmaz would've received MVP chants at a point. Coming off of a missed game due to a sore wrist, Korkmaz put some tape on his sore side and confidently launched 13 shots on Saturday night. The Turkish sharpshooter was scorching hot as he knocked down seven of his nine three-point attempts. He finished the game with 25 points in 32 minutes and was surely one of the most important players on the floor on Saturday, as the Sixers don't win that one without Furkan.

Andre Drummond

It was one of those nights where Drummond didn't make a massive impact off the bench. With just three points and two rebounds, Drummond's highest statistic of the night was the five fouls he collected. Fortunately, Embiid was able to play 34 minutes as he went to work on Chicago.