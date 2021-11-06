76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday's Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately and they've done it during some unfortunate circumstances. Ever since Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers have had to shake up their starting lineup every game as key players have been on and off the injury report.

However, shaking up the lineup didn't affect the results much. After defeating the Trail Blazers, the Sixers faced the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in South Philly. While the Bulls put up a good fight and nearly completed a comeback, the Sixers found a way to close the game out with a win, finishing their four-game homestand without a loss.

Less than 24 hours after the Sixers wrapped up their game against the Bulls, they tipped off another matchup on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Once again, the Pistons played a tough matchup against the Sixers, but the better team won on Thursday, despite them being short-handed.

With that victory, the Sixers improved their win streak to five as they got the day off on Friday. Now, they'll return to the court on Thursday for a rematch with Chicago. The Bulls will be refreshed on Saturday night as their last matchup was against the Sixers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have had one day of rest after participating in a back-to-back. They'll also be short-handed once again against the Bulls. The circumstances certainly aren't perfect, but the Sixers will have a chance to once again prove they can win while undermanned against a thriving team on Saturday night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Bulls and the Sixers face each other once again? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: United Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Listen: WSCR AM 670

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Bulls -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +140, CHI -167

Total O/U: 212.5

