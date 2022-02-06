76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

Following a five-game home-stand, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for the first time in a while this week. After snapping their five-game win streak by taking on a loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday for a late tip-off.

After an unusual start due to issues with the net, the Sixers and the Mavericks engaged in a tight back and forth battle. However, in the second half, the Mavericks rallied and found separation. In the end, the Mavs issued the 76ers their second-straight loss as they won 107-98.

Now, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Sunday afternoon. After wrapping up their game on the road in Dallas, the 76ers are slated to face the Chicago Bulls for the third time this year.

In the first battle, the Bulls paid a visit to the Sixers. Despite big performances by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the trio of Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey found the edge and put the Bulls down 103-98, helping the Sixers win eight-straight over Chicago.

A few nights later, the 76ers and the Bulls met once again but that time was in Chicago. With a signature 30-point performance by Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz going supernova off the bench with 25 points, the Sixers defeated the Bulls 114-105 for their second win over Chicago this year.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bulls battle it out on Sunday afternoon? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET.

Location: United Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Listen: WSCR-AM 670

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -125, CHI +105

Total O/U: 221.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook