76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers dealt with unfortunate circumstances on Monday night as they were set to face the Portland Trail Blazers. With Joel Embiid taking a planned rest day, and Ben Simmons continuing to sit out due to personal reasons, the Sixers were without both of their All-Stars.

Then, less than an hour before the matchup, Sixers forward Tobias Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol leaving the Sixers without three key starters before facing Portland. In addition to missing those three, the Sixers also lost Danny Green three quarters through the game. Yet, Philly still managed to come out on top.

After seven players scored in double digits, the Sixers came together as a team to defeat the Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum-led Blazers. Now, they are set to face another tough test on Wednesday night as they are welcoming the red-hot Chicago Bulls to town for the first time this year.

The good news for the Sixers is that Joel Embiid will be back in the mix. While Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Ben Simmons have been ruled out early, the Sixers will get a much-needed reinforcement before facing the 6-1 Bulls.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Bulls go head to head on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Listen: WSCR AM 60

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -138, CHI +115

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook