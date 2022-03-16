76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped another set of back-to-back games earlier this week. After heading down to Orlando to face the Magic, the Sixers found themselves in overtime as the Eastern Conference’s bottom seed put up a good fight.

While the Sixers nearly dropped Sunday’s game, they came out with an overtime victory before heading home to play in another game less than 24 hours later. On Monday, the Sixers hosted a Western Conference playoff contender as they welcomed the Denver Nuggets to town.

In the first outing against Denver, the Sixers didn’t have their MVP-caliber center in the lineup as Joel Embiid was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. However, the Sixers found a way to pick up a win. On Monday, the tables, turned, though.

While the Sixers had Embiid in the mix to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday, they weren’t able to pick up the victory. After engaging in a tight matchup, the Sixers fell short with a 114-110 loss at home against Denver in the second night of the back-to-back.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night on the road when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season. In the first two outings against the Cavs, the Sixers found success by picking up wins in both outings.

They’ll look to make it three-straight against Cleveland when they meet once again on Wednesday.

Key Game Notes Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games Sixers are 22-11 when playing on the road this year Cavaliers are 4-6 over their last ten games Cavaliers are 21-11 when playing in Cleveland this year The Sixers are 2-0 against the Cavaliers this season Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone over in four of Cleveland’s last six games Cavaliers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games Injury Report Cavaliers Jarrett Allen - Out Rajon Rondo - Out Collin Sexton - Out Dean Wade - Out 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Joel Embiid - Questionable Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -2.5 Moneyline: PHI -143, CLE +120 Total O/U: 219.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Cavaliers +2.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers +120 Total O/U: UNDER 219.5 *Pick Submitted via TallySight

