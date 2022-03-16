Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped another set of back-to-back games earlier this week. After heading down to Orlando to face the Magic, the Sixers found themselves in overtime as the Eastern Conference’s bottom seed put up a good fight.

While the Sixers nearly dropped Sunday’s game, they came out with an overtime victory before heading home to play in another game less than 24 hours later. On Monday, the Sixers hosted a Western Conference playoff contender as they welcomed the Denver Nuggets to town.

In the first outing against Denver, the Sixers didn’t have their MVP-caliber center in the lineup as Joel Embiid was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. However, the Sixers found a way to pick up a win. On Monday, the tables, turned, though.

While the Sixers had Embiid in the mix to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday, they weren’t able to pick up the victory. After engaging in a tight matchup, the Sixers fell short with a 114-110 loss at home against Denver in the second night of the back-to-back.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night on the road when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season. In the first two outings against the Cavs, the Sixers found success by picking up wins in both outings.

They’ll look to make it three-straight against Cleveland when they meet once again on Wednesday.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have gone 7-3 over their last ten games

Sixers are 22-11 when playing on the road this year

Cavaliers are 4-6 over their last ten games

Cavaliers are 21-11 when playing in Cleveland this year

The Sixers are 2-0 against the Cavaliers this season

Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in four of Cleveland’s last six games

Cavaliers are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen - Out

Rajon Rondo - Out

Collin Sexton - Out

Dean Wade - Out

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Joel Embiid - Questionable

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -143, CLE +120

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Cavaliers +2.5

Moneyline: Cavaliers +120

Total O/U: UNDER 219.5

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

