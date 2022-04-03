Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Sunday

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to play like the best versions of themselves. After going on an impressive three-game winning streak last week, they ended their slate of games on a low note with a tough ten-point loss on the road against the Phoenix Suns last Sunday.

When they returned to the court this past Tuesday night, the Sixers hosted the defending champions. As always, the Sixers had their hands full with the Milwaukee Bucks. While Philly put up a good fight and had control of the game for most of the matchup, the Sixers allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to go on a run, which they never looked back from.

And just like that, the Sixers picked up their second-straight loss. Despite being heavy favorites in the next game against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers saw the same issues arise. While they controlled the game for most of the matchup, a sloppy fourth quarter allowed the Pistons to get out in front and secure an unlikely victory over the soon-to-be playoff-bound 76ers.

With three-straight losses added to their record, the 76ers looked to climb out of their recent slump on Saturday with a game against the Charlotte Hornets. In two out of three games earlier this year, the 76ers managed to take down the Hornets.

On Saturday, Philly made it three victories over Charlotte as they dominated from start to finish. In the end, the Sixers came out on top with a 144-114 win. 

Right after taking the Hornets out, the Sixers hit the road for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sunday’s game between the Cavs and the Sixers marks the fourth and final time these two teams will meet in the regular season. 

Key Game Notes

Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games

Sixers are 25-13 away from home this year

Cavaliers are 24-15 when playing in Cleveland this year

Cleveland has lost six of their last ten games

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Cavaliers are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone over in eight of the Cavs’ last 11 games

Injury Report

76ers

Charles Bassey - Out

Charlie Brown Jr. - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Joel Embiid - Questionable

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen - Out

Evan Mobley - Out

Rajon Rondo - Questionable

Collin Sexton - Out

Dean Wade - Out

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188, CLE +155

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -188

Total O/U: Over 224.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

