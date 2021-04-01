76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers look forward to wrapping up a difficult six-game road stretch on Thursday night. Two weekends ago, the Sixers kicked off the trip with a Sunday night matchup against the New York Knicks before heading out West.

With games against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers to follow, Philly got off to a stellar 3-0 start. However, the Sixers didn't find favorable results for their last two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

At this point, the 76ers are 3-2 on their current trip. Coming home with a .500 record through the six-game stretch would be a solid outcome considering how much the Sixers struggled without Joel Embiid earlier in the year.

But coming home with a 4-2 record would be fantastic. On Thursday, the Sixers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to bounce back after a two-game skid. Although statistically, the second-place Sixers are better than the 17-30 Cavaliers, Philly hasn't fared well against Cleveland this season.

In December, the Sixers paid a visit to the Cavs and took a beatdown as they were defeated 118-94. In late February, the Cavaliers paid a visit to South Philly, took the 76ers into overtime, and eventually won 112-109.

Despite being 0-2 against the Cavs this year, the Sixers are favored to bounce back on Thursday night. It won't be an easy matchup as they remain shorthanded and exhausted after a long trip, but Philly really wants to head home on a high note.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Cavs? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: POWER 89.1 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Cavaliers Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -10

Moneyline: PHI -500, CLE +375

O/U: 212.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM