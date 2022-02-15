76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers entered last week’s slate of games with a difficult matchup against the defending Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns. While the Sixers put up a good fight against a tough Phoenix team, they couldn’t overcome the Suns’ star power that night and collected a 114-109 loss last Tuesday.

For the following two days, the Sixers kept their focus on the trade market. With a final opportunity to eliminate the Ben Simmons saga and land Joel Embiid some notable help, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office made a significant trade to land James Harden and Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

Although the Sixers changed their roster up a bit, they didn’t have their new acquisitions available to them on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That didn’t create too much of a negative impact as the Sixers defeated the Thunder 100-87.

The following night, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Cavs were coming into South Philly as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Sixers still rose to the occasion with a lot of help from their superstar center Joel Embiid, who put up 40 points and a triple-double in the 103-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that win, the Sixers made it two in a row before getting a couple of days off. Now, they’ll face the Boston Celtics, who have formed quite the win streak lately. In their last ten games, Boston has picked up eight victories. On Tuesday, they’ll look to make it nine in a row as they face the Sixers, who still won’t have James Harden in the mix.

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Notes Key Game Notes Sixers have won seven of their last ten games Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak At home, the Sixers are 16-12 this season Celtics are on a eight-game win streak On the road, Boston is 13-15 this year Celtics are 9-1 over their last ten games The total has gone under in five of the Celtics’ last six games Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone under in six of the Sixers’ last nine games Sixers are 2-1 against the Celtics this season Injury Report 76ers James Harden - Out Myles Powell - Out Jaden Springer - Out Celtics Marcus Smart - Questionable Robert Williams III - Questionable Game Odds Spread: Celtics -1.5 Moneyline: PHI +110, BOS -133 Total O/U: 209.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction *Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.