Skip to main content
76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers entered last week’s slate of games with a difficult matchup against the defending Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns. While the Sixers put up a good fight against a tough Phoenix team, they couldn’t overcome the Suns’ star power that night and collected a 114-109 loss last Tuesday.

For the following two days, the Sixers kept their focus on the trade market. With a final opportunity to eliminate the Ben Simmons saga and land Joel Embiid some notable help, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office made a significant trade to land James Harden and Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

Although the Sixers changed their roster up a bit, they didn’t have their new acquisitions available to them on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That didn’t create too much of a negative impact as the Sixers defeated the Thunder 100-87. 

Read More

The following night, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Cavs were coming into South Philly as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Sixers still rose to the occasion with a lot of help from their superstar center Joel Embiid, who put up 40 points and a triple-double in the 103-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that win, the Sixers made it two in a row before getting a couple of days off. Now, they’ll face the Boston Celtics, who have formed quite the win streak lately. In their last ten games, Boston has picked up eight victories. On Tuesday, they’ll look to make it nine in a row as they face the Sixers, who still won’t have James Harden in the mix. 

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Notes

Key Game Notes

USATSI_17506280_168388689_lowres

Sixers have won seven of their last ten games

Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak

At home, the Sixers are 16-12 this season

Celtics are on a eight-game win streak

On the road, Boston is 13-15 this year

Celtics are 9-1 over their last ten games

The total has gone under in five of the Celtics’ last six games

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in six of the Sixers’ last nine games

Sixers are 2-1 against the Celtics this season

Injury Report

USATSI_17609107_168388689_lowres (1)

76ers

James Harden - Out

Myles Powell - Out

Jaden Springer - Out

Celtics

Marcus Smart - Questionable

Robert Williams III - Questionable 

Game Odds

USATSI_17506262_168388689_lowres

Spread: Celtics -1.5

Moneyline: PHI +110, BOS -133

Total O/U: 209.5 

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

NBA-2021-22-week-of-feb-14-all-boston-celtics-philadelphia-76-ers-dl

*Pick Submitted via TallySight

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17506061_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Celtics: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_17667302_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Confirms He Didn't Pick Up Next Year's Option

1 hour ago
USATSI_16965852_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Confirms Sixers Were His First Choice All Along

3 hours ago
USATSI_13691021_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Hopes to Face Sixers in Philly Next Month

4 hours ago
USATSI_16286654_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Ben Simmons is Finally Ramping Up Action to Return With Nets

5 hours ago
USATSI_17432442_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Doc Rivers Believes Tyrese Maxey Already Impressed James Harden

6 hours ago
USATSI_17686255_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Curry, Drummond Help Nets Snap Losing Streak

8 hours ago
USATSI_17213038_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Finds All-Star Replacement for Sixers' James Harden

22 hours ago