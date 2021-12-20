76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Monday night. The last time the Sixers saw the court was on Thursday when they faced the Brooklyn Nets on the road.
Although the Sixers were set to make their return to the court with a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the game was postponed after the NBA feared the Sixers wouldn't have enough players to reach the league's required eight-man minimum of players available.
Monday's matchup in Boston was initially in question as well, as both, the Celtics and the Sixers have a long list of players who are out or questionable. However, there was optimism on Sunday that the game would play as scheduled. Barring any sudden last-minute changes by the league, it seems the Sixers and the Celtics will battle it out for a second time this season on Monday night.
Take a look at some of the key notes for betting and daily fantasy!
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last ten games
- The Sixers have gone 9-8 when playing away from home this year
- The Boston Celtics are 8-5 when playing at home this season
- Philadelphia is currently on a three-game losing streak
- The Celtics defeated the Sixers in their first outing against each other this season
- The Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games
- The 76ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against the Celtics
- The total has gone under in seven of the last ten games between the Sixers and the Celtics
- The Celtics are 8-2 in their last ten games when playing at home
Sixers vs. Celtics Odds & DFS Info for Monday Night
Injury Report
76ers
Joel Embiid - Questionable
Danny Green - Questionable
Tyrese Maxey - Questionable
Andre Drummond - Out
Furkan Korkmaz - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Georges Niang - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Celtics
Romeo Langford - Questionable
Dennis Schroder - Questionable
Jayson Tatum - Questionable
Sam Hauser - Out
Juancho Hernangomez - Out
Al Horford - Out
Jabari Parker - Out
Josh Richardson - Out
Brodic Thomas - Out
Grant Williams - Out
Odds
Spread: Celtics -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +138, BOS -163
Total O/U: 213.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Daily Fantasy Outlook
Tyrese Maxey
FanDuel Price: $6,600
DraftKings Price: $6,900
Average FPPG: 30
Seth Curry
FanDuel Price: $5,800
DraftKings Price: $6,500
Average FPPG: 25
Danny Green
FanDuel Price: $4,700
DraftKings Price: $3,800
Average FPPG: 17
Matisse Thybulle
FanDuel Price: $4,200
DraftKings Price: $3,300
Average FPPG: 17
Tobias Harris
FanDuel Price: $7,000
DraftKings Price: $8,700
Average FPPG: 33
Paul Reed
FanDuel Price: $3,800
DraftKings Price: $3,000
Average FPPG: 9
Joel Embiid
FanDuel Price: $10,500
DraftKings Price: $11,600
Average FPPG: 48
Charles Bassey
FanDuel Price: $5,100
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Average FPPG: 11