    December 20, 2021
    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night
    76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Monday night. The last time the Sixers saw the court was on Thursday when they faced the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

    Although the Sixers were set to make their return to the court with a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the game was postponed after the NBA feared the Sixers wouldn't have enough players to reach the league's required eight-man minimum of players available.

    Monday's matchup in Boston was initially in question as well, as both, the Celtics and the Sixers have a long list of players who are out or questionable. However, there was optimism on Sunday that the game would play as scheduled. Barring any sudden last-minute changes by the league, it seems the Sixers and the Celtics will battle it out for a second time this season on Monday night.

    Take a look at some of the key notes for betting and daily fantasy!

    Key Game Notes

    • The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last ten games
    • The Sixers have gone 9-8 when playing away from home this year

    • The Boston Celtics are 8-5 when playing at home this season
    • Philadelphia is currently on a three-game losing streak
    • The Celtics defeated the Sixers in their first outing against each other this season
    • The Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games
    • The 76ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against the Celtics
    • The total has gone under in seven of the last ten games between the Sixers and the Celtics
    • The Celtics are 8-2 in their last ten games when playing at home

    Sixers vs. Celtics Odds & DFS Info for Monday Night

    Betting and Daily Fantasy Info for the Sixers vs. Celtics Matchup on Monday 

    Injury Report

    76ers

    Joel Embiid - Questionable

    Danny Green - Questionable

    Tyrese Maxey - Questionable

    Andre Drummond - Out

    Furkan Korkmaz - Out

    Shake Milton - Out

    Georges Niang - Out

    Ben Simmons - Out

    Jaden Springer - Out

    Celtics

    Romeo Langford - Questionable

    Dennis Schroder - Questionable 

    Jayson Tatum - Questionable

    Sam Hauser - Out

    Juancho Hernangomez - Out

    Al Horford - Out

    Jabari Parker - Out

    Josh Richardson - Out

    Brodic Thomas - Out

    Grant Williams - Out

    Odds

    Spread: Celtics -3.5

    Moneyline: PHI +138, BOS -163

    Total O/U: 213.5

    *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Daily Fantasy Outlook

    Tyrese Maxey

    FanDuel Price: $6,600

    DraftKings Price: $6,900

    Average FPPG: 30

    Seth Curry

    FanDuel Price: $5,800

    DraftKings Price: $6,500

    Average FPPG: 25

    Danny Green

    FanDuel Price: $4,700

    DraftKings Price: $3,800

    Average FPPG: 17

    Matisse Thybulle

    FanDuel Price: $4,200

    DraftKings Price: $3,300

    Average FPPG: 17

    Tobias Harris

    FanDuel Price: $7,000

    DraftKings Price: $8,700

    Average FPPG: 33

    Paul Reed

    FanDuel Price: $3,800

    DraftKings Price: $3,000

    Average FPPG: 9

    Joel Embiid

    FanDuel Price: $10,500

    DraftKings Price: $11,600

    Average FPPG: 48

    Charles Bassey

    FanDuel Price: $5,100

    DraftKings Price: $3,500

    Average FPPG: 11

