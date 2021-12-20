76ers vs. Celtics: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season on Monday night. The last time the Sixers saw the court was on Thursday when they faced the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

Although the Sixers were set to make their return to the court with a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the game was postponed after the NBA feared the Sixers wouldn't have enough players to reach the league's required eight-man minimum of players available.

Monday's matchup in Boston was initially in question as well, as both, the Celtics and the Sixers have a long list of players who are out or questionable. However, there was optimism on Sunday that the game would play as scheduled. Barring any sudden last-minute changes by the league, it seems the Sixers and the Celtics will battle it out for a second time this season on Monday night.

Take a look at some of the key notes for betting and daily fantasy!

Key Game Notes

The Sixers have gone 5-5 in their last ten games

The Sixers have gone 9-8 when playing away from home this year

The Boston Celtics are 8-5 when playing at home this season

Philadelphia is currently on a three-game losing streak

The Celtics defeated the Sixers in their first outing against each other this season

The Sixers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

The 76ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against the Celtics

The total has gone under in seven of the last ten games between the Sixers and the Celtics

The Celtics are 8-2 in their last ten games when playing at home