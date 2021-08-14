76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a solid start for the 2021 NBA Summer League. As they opened up the week with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers dominated the competition and advanced to 1-0.

After getting a few days of rest, the Sixers returned to the court for a late Thursday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. At first, the Sixers seemed a bit off. As the shots weren't falling and Maxey was admittedly pressing to keep his team in the game, Philly fell behind and trailed going into halftime.

But when the third quarter rolled around, former G League MVP Paul Reed started feeling the urgency and led his team to a comeback. Although the Sixers couldn't close out the game with a victory following the fourth quarter, they took care of business in overtime, advancing to 2-0 after defeating the Hawks.

Now, the Sixers' Summer League team will face the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. With both teams unbeaten at this point, one of them will be forced to take their first loss in Las Vegas on Saturday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics battle it out in mid-August? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Saturday, August 14, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM EST.

Location: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

