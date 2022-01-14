76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin a set of back-to-back games beginning with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday. As the Celtics come to South Philly for the first time this year, the Sixers are cooling down after quite the hot streak.

Back in late December, the Sixers wrapped up 2021 with three-straight road games. After picking up wins against the Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers started the new year off on the right foot as they took down the Houston Rockets for their fourth-straight victory.

The hot streak didn’t end there. With wins over the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers tied their season-high win streak with six victories in a row. Then, they made it seven in a row on Monday night as they took down the Houston Rockets for the second time in seven days.

Philly had an opportunity to make it eight in a row on Wednesday night but they came up short at home. As the 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets after defeating them twice on the road earlier this year, the Hornets managed to come away with an upset win and put an end to Philly’s hot streak.

Now, the Sixers are looking to get back on track on Friday night. Last month, the Sixers and the Celtics met twice in Boston. During their first outing, the Celtics squeaked out a win. In the second outing, Joel Embiid put the Sixers on his back and helped lead them to victory, splitting the season series at 1-1.

Now, the Celtics will pay a visit to Philadelphia for the first time this year. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics battle it out on Friday night? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Friday, January 14, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -163, BOS +138

Total O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook