76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers' rough stretch ended on a low note last week. When they started their four-game stretch with a matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers took a beatdown after garnering their best win of the year two nights prior.

When they returned to the court on Wednesday to face the shorthanded Miami Heat, the Sixers turned in another disappointing performance and took on their second loss of the week. Then with no rest, the Sixers paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday and dropped their third-straight game despite being the healthier squad.

The 76ers hoped to get back on track on Sunday. With a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at home, the Sixers needed to climb out of their slump before hitting the road once more. Unfortunately, Sunday's game couldn't be played.

As the Sixers had a crowded injury report, the NBA wasn't sure if they'd be able to reach the league's eight-man minimum to play Sunday's game. Therefore, the Sixers versus Pelicans matchup became the third game to get postponed on Sunday night. With that, the Sixers wrapped up their week with an 0-3 record.

Now, they are looking to get a fresh start against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. While the Sixers are still relatively unhealthy, the Celtics have run into similar issues. Both teams are expected to be quite shorthanded on Monday night, but the league plans to allow both teams to play as planned.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: TD Garden

Odds

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138, BOS -163

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook