76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

After going home for a few days, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the road just like that. On Saturday, the Sixers played in Philly for the first time in six games. After taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves, they quickly turned around and tipped off with the Memphis Grizzlies less than 24 hours later.

Considering how difficult the Sixers' schedule has been, they came out sluggish on Sunday against Memphis. The Grizzlies, who had two days off before the matchup, didn't toy around with the Sixers. They took advantage of a Joel Embiid-less team right out of the gate and snagged a rare but huge win in South Philly.

On Monday, the Sixers then hit the road once again to embark on a four-game trip. The stint starts on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics. Tuesday night's game will mark the third time these two teams will meet this season.

Back in January, the Celtics paid a visit to the Sixers to play against each other twice in three nights. At the time, Philly had a healthy Embiid, who took advantage of Boston's lack of star power at the center position. Embiid scored over 35 points in both matchups, leading the Sixers to two-straight wins over the Celtics.

On Tuesday, Embiid will return to the lineup for the 76ers, but he's taking it easy these days. Considering he's coming off of a knee injury, which kept him off the court for over three weeks, Embiid is hesitant to play as aggressively as before.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Celtics go at for the third time on Tuesday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: TD Garden

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Celtics TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

76ers Stream: Click Here

Celtics Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spead: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -120, BOS +100

O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM