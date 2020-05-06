Does 76ers Center Joel Embiid 'Hate' NBA Legend Charles Barkley?

Despite being one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been criticized plenty of times by writers, fans, and analysts for numerous reasons.

Oftentimes this season, Embiid's love for basketball has been questioned. Other times, his proneness to injury has been a key topic for critics to discuss.

For NBA Legend Charles Barkley, he likes to point to Embiid's lack of effort by calling the Sixers' three-time All-Star' lazy.' And because of that, Barkley believes the Sixers' center 'hates' him because of the constant criticism he sends Embiid's way.

Charles Barkley is not one to shy away from his opinion. He's almost always open to a public feud with former and current players too, as he's recently been beefing with Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green.

Before Barkley and Green's feud blew up this season, though, Barkley has spent a lot of his time calling out Embiid. Along with his fellow co-host, Shaquille O'Neal, Barkley piled on with comments about how Embiid wasn't pushing himself hard enough.

At first, Embiid took the high road and had a mature response to the two legends. Later on down the road, though, Embiid switched gears and showed signs of being fed up with Barkley -- and the former Sixer has taken notice.

"Joel Embiid hates me because I call him lazy," Barkley said on ESPN 1000. "I'm like, 'Dude, you got to get in shape to play basketball.' They don't make him practice. It's like, well, he's got bad legs. That's not how you get your legs better. You work out and get your legs better. Get him in the pool or something like that. But he's a great kid, but I'm like, 'Yo, man. You got to get in shape to play basketball.'"

Charles Barkley isn't the first person to publicly call out Embiid for his conditioning. But it seems his straightforward approach in regards to his opinion on Embiid might've gotten under the Sixers' center skin, causing Barkley to believe he's hated.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_